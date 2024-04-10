Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Adds New Hampshire

GILFORD, NH (CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation announced the expansion of the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour with a new stop in New Hampshire.

Set for September 20th at BankNH Pavilion, in Gilford, NH, the one-day country music fest will feature a lineup that includes Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue.

“We are excited to bring the Outlaw Music Festival back to Gilford this year with this massive lineup” says Nelson’s longtime manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder & Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman in a joint statement.

The festival, which made its debut in 2016, has grown into one of the biggest touring music festivals in the U.S. Past lineups have included the likes of hris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and The Avett Brothers, among others.

Tickets for the newly added show go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET via http://OutlawMusicFestival.com.