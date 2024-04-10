Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre Pacts With True Tickets

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets, the digital tickets delivery platform, announced a new partnership with Edmonton’s leading performing arts center, The Citadel Theatre.

The deal will allow The Citadel Theatre to offer digital ticketing to its customers while providing the venue with services such as access control and customer data analytics.

“Partnering with True Tickets is a strategic step towards enhancing our patron experience. Their innovative digital ticketing system not only streamlines the process of delivering and managing tickets but also reinforces our commitment to security and customer convenience,” said Cassie Kupka, Marketing Director at The Citadel Theatre.

“Expanding into Alberta with The Citadel Theatre is a significant milestone for True Tickets. We applaud The Citadel’s commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, and we hope to empower them in this mission by transforming the ticketing process. We’re thrilled to bring our secure, contactless ticketing technology to Edmonton’s dynamic arts scene,” added Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets.

The partnership marks True Ticket’s first foray into Alberta and follows a similar deal with the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, which was announced in March.