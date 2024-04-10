Jenni Pfaff Named EVP Of Strategy, Integration, And Operations At WCM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing division of Warner Music Group, announced the promotion of Jenni Pfaff to Executive Vice President, Strategy, Integration, and Operations.

In her new role, Pfaff will have input on WCM’s global strategy and lead their annual goal-setting for the business. as well as overseeing the music publisher’s newly created Business Intelligence division, which is tasked with providing songwriter clients with accurate market data.

She will report to WCM’s Co-Chairs, Guy Moot (CEO) and Carianne Marshall (COO) and coordinate with WMG’s Tech department and senior leadership, WCM said.

“Jenni has been on this journey with us from the beginning, helping transform how we operate as a global team so we can continue to do great work for our songwriters and their incredible songs. She is deeply committed to Warner Chappell and has spearheaded initiatives that allow us to be more collaborative. Technology, business, and data go hand-in-hand, and the work that we’re doing with Robert [Kyncl] and team will help shape the future of music publishing,” said Guy Moot.

“For over five years, I’ve focused on understanding the intricacies of this company and meeting with our songwriters and their teams to create a strategy where our people and business are in sync. Our technology serves as our foundation, while our strategy ensures everything works cohesively on a global scale. With support from Guy, Carianne, and an amazing team, I’m committed to continuing to evolve our products to better serve our songwriters in an ever-changing media landscape,” Pfaff added.

Pfaff first joined WCM in 2019 as the People Strategy leader, but was quickly elevated to Senior Vice President, onboarding oversight of WCM’s global business strategy. In 2021 she was Senior Vice President and Head of Global Strategic Integration and Operations at the music publisher.

Before joining WCM, Pfaff toiled at firms such as PwC, Activision Blizzard, and Northrop Grumman, among others before launching pfaff HR. She holds a B.S. in Psychology, a master’s degree in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and a certification in Strategy Execution from Harvard Business School Online. In 2022, she was featured in Billboard’s ‘Women in Music Top Executives’ list.