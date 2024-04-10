Horst Franz, The German Rock Promoter Behind Events Such As Bang Your Head And Rock Of Ages, Has Died

(CelebrityAccess) — Horst Franz, the German rock promoter behind festival brands such as Bang Your Head and Rock Of Ages, died on April 9th after a serious illness. He was 60.

A cause of death for Franz was not disclosed but media reports cited leukemia and heart issues as contributing causes to his passing.

Franz launched the Bang Your Head metal festival in 1996 and the event became a staple of the German summer concert calendar until its final installment before the pandemic in 2019.

He played a role with the launch of the Rock Of Ages festival in 2006, helping establish the event in Seebronn near Rottenburg am Neckar.

In recent years, Franz was forced to scale back on his participation in producing festivals, first because of the coronavirus pandemic and then due to health issues.