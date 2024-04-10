Aerosmith Announces The Rescheduled Dates For Their ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced the rescheduled dates for their ongoing “Peace Out” farewell tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes, including multiple new shows.
For the tour, Aerosmith will pay tribute to fans by revisiting their extensive catalog hits that spans a career of more than 5 decades.
In addition, audio company THX will support the tour, with engineers on hand to calibrate each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will now kick off at PPG Paints Arena on September 20th and is scheduled to conclude at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, on February 26th, 2025.
Along the way, Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more.
The tour originally launched in 2023, but the Aerosmith was forced to put their farewell celebration on hiatus after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a show in UBS Arena in New York on September 9th, according to a statement by the band.
Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.
AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*
Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)
Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)
Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center