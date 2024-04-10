Aerosmith Announces The Rescheduled Dates For Their ‘Peace Out’ Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary rock band Aerosmith announced the rescheduled dates for their ongoing “Peace Out” farewell tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes, including multiple new shows.

For the tour, Aerosmith will pay tribute to fans by revisiting their extensive catalog hits that spans a career of more than 5 decades.

In addition, audio company THX will support the tour, with engineers on hand to calibrate each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will now kick off at PPG Paints Arena on September 20th and is scheduled to conclude at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, on February 26th, 2025.

Along the way, Aerosmith is scheduled to perform at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more.

The tour originally launched in 2023, but the Aerosmith was forced to put their farewell celebration on hiatus after Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a show in UBS Arena in New York on September 9th, according to a statement by the band.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)*

Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center