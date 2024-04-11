The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Guitar Legend Joe Satriani

Guitarist extraordinaire Joe Satriani is presently on tour with Steve Vai, and after that he’ll be on the road with Sammy Hagar’s “Best of All Worlds” extravaganza. Joe is so down to earth and interesting, you’ll love listening to him.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/joe-satriani-166660130/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe-satriani/id1316200737?i=1000652129147
https://open.spotify.com/episode/41ZnPkJDhS38mxGcxrNCUG?si=ZjhLcF5-S0CgsekSPbsG1A
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d5a7ba53-1ce6-4b78-9417-9ffa514eadd0/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-joe-satriani