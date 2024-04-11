Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Guitar Legend Joe Satriani

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
398 0

Guitarist extraordinaire Joe Satriani is presently on tour with Steve Vai, and after that he’ll be on the road with Sammy Hagar’s “Best of All Worlds” extravaganza. Joe is so down to earth and interesting, you’ll love listening to him.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/joe-satriani-166660130/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/joe-satriani/id1316200737?i=1000652129147

https://open.spotify.com/episode/41ZnPkJDhS38mxGcxrNCUG?si=ZjhLcF5-S0CgsekSPbsG1A

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d5a7ba53-1ce6-4b78-9417-9ffa514eadd0/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-joe-satriani

Join CelebrityAccess Now