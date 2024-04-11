BLACKPINK’s LISA Signs A Solo Deal With RCA

Singer, dancer, and fashion icon LISA (Lalisa Manobal) and LLOUD CO. announced a new partnership with RCA Records that will see her release all of her future solo work through the label while retaining full ownership of her recordings.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career. Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing,” Lisa said.

Manobel is best known as a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, one of the most popular girl groups in histoy. She ventured out as a solo artist in 2021 with the release of LALISA, which sold more than 750,000 copies in its first week in South Korea, setting a record fot he nation.

Along with music, Manobel established herself in the world of fashion as well, and currently serves as the face of the high end fashion brand BULGARI.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and LLOUD CO.! LISA is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family” adds PETER EDGE, Chairman & CEO, RCA Records & John Fleckenstein, COO, RCA Records.