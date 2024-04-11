OVG To Manage KSU’s Gateway District And David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kansas (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group (OVG) announced a new partnership with the University of Kansas that will see OVG become the operator of KSU’s Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is currently undergoing a major round of renovations.

Under the terms of the partnership, OVG will take point on day-to-day operations of both the football stadium and conference center when Phase I of the Gateway District opens in August 2025. The deal includes bookings of conference events, special events and concerts for the stadium, as well as operation of a members-only dining club in the upper levels of the venue.

As part of the deal, OVG will also take on management of food and beverage services and suite catering for all Kansas Athletics venues, including the famous Allen Fieldhouse, which is currently undergoing renovation. Allen Fieldhouse began the first phase of upgrades prior to the 2023-24 season and is currently undergoing a second phase that will be unveiled prior to the 2024-25 season.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a proven and innovative team in OVG,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “A generational project like this requires best-in-class partnerships, and that is what this relationship reflects. The Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, along with a transformed Allen Fieldhouse, will have an everlasting impact on KU and the Lawrence community, and OVG will be at the center of a world-class fan experience. We are incredibly excited about what this partnership means for our season ticket holders, donors, students, and campus community.”

“We are excited to partner with one of the most respected college athletic programs in the nation,” said Chris Granger, President, OVG360. “We look forward to collaborating with the University of Kansas in setting a new standard that redefines the game-day experience for Jayhawk fans. Our joint dedication to culinary excellence and community impact will be showcased through elevated food & beverage offerings, an array of special events, world-class premium hospitality, and thoughtful local partnerships. We are honored and humbled to be a part of the Jayhawk family, and ready to get to work.”