Carly Rae Jepsen And Tyler Shaw Join The Lineup For Ottawa Bluesfest 2024

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Ottawa Bluesfest announced an expansion of the lineup for 2024 with the addition of two-time Grammy nominee Carly Rae Jepsen and Juno nominee and multi-platinum-selling artist, music producer and actor Tyler Shaw to the bill.

“We’re pleased to add these great Canadian artists to the lineup,” says the festival’s executive and artistic director Mark Monahan. “Our 30th anniversary is shaping up to be a big year with some terrific headliners and some very strong supporting acts, including other recent additions to the lineup, such as fanclubwallet; Oddeline; Giacomo Turra; and Charlie Edward.”

The two newly added artists join a lineup that already includes headliners Mother Mother, Nickelback, 50 Cent, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band, Neil Young Crazy Horse, Tyler Childers, Mötley Crüe, and Nas.

For 2024, the fully licensed festival will celebrate it’s 30th anniversary across two weekends – July 4-7 and July 10-14 at its traditional home of LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa.