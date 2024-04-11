Musicians, Industry Pros: Register A .MUSIC Domain FREE Here To Protect Your Digital Future

(Hypebot) — Musicians, songwriters, industry pros, and every person and company involved in music should protect their digital footprint by registering a .MUSIC domain. The team behind the effort is giving away 1 million unique domains between now and May 24th.

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Spotify, UMG, Soundcloud, Ticketmaster, and Live Nation are among the established artists and music companies that have already registered their .MUSIC domains.

.Music is using trusted partners as conduits for registration, and yesterday Hypebot became one of the first to offer this service free to our community of musicians and industry professionals.

There a one-time identity verification fee of $1.99 USD per domain name. The fee is refundable if the user cannot get the domain they requested and they do not want an alternative domain name. Hypebot does not profit from this transaction.

The domain will launch globally on June 25, 2024, at retail prices set by ICANN-accredited domain registrars and resellers. But you can register your .MUSIC domain now here.

