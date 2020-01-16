Bandsintown Launches Artist Year In Review Program

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a record year of growth that saw Bandsintown expand to 55m registered users, and 530,000 artists sending fans to 2.5m events in 2019, the concert discovery platform debuted its first-ever Artist Year in Review.

The Year in Review provides a snapshot of the live touring market for 2019, including aggregating live performance data, fan response and ticketing information to provide artists with a look at meaningful statistics to make future tours easier.

Available to every artist and management team registered on the Bandsintown For Artists platform, the Year in Review covers a range of data, including everything from miles traveled to fan hotspots.

Year In Review is part of Bandsintown for Artists, the company’s direct-to-artist data service. The platform, which is free for artists and their teams, also allows artists to publish upcoming tour dates, and to communicate directly with fans.

“Bandsintown offers a trove of data in a meaningful but very accessible way. It is a big part of what we contribute to the artists’ community and success,” says Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent.

“We believe that live music brings people together through unique communal experiences and creates happiness and understanding in the world,” added Sergent. “Data are means to this end, and we are excited to share them with artists.”