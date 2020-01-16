Spectra To Manage East End Facilities At Chicago’s Navy Pier

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and hospitality company Spectra has been selected to manage the East End event facilities at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

The multiyear management deal will see Spectra assume management of the booking, coordination and client services at facilities including the Aon Grand Ballroom, Festival Hall, Lakeview Terrace, and other event spaces.

As well, Spectra will provide food and beverage service provided via its entertainment and hospitality partner Levy.

“As we continue to elevate the People’s Pier and enhance the overall guest experience, we are pleased to welcome Spectra and Levy to the Navy Pier family to help us drive innovative solutions in the oversight of the Pier’s iconic event spaces,” said Marilynn Gardner, President and CEO of Navy Pier. “With their partnership and expertise, I am confident that Navy Pier will continue to reinforce its stature as one of the most sought-after venues throughout the region and beyond.”

Spectra’s deal to manage facilities at the Pier come as the entertainment destination undergoes a major refurb. Projected to open in 2020, the rework includes The Sable at Navy Pier – a 220-room Hilton hotel with a year-round rooftop bar, Offshore (now open) – new on-site partner establishments and more.

In addition, the Pier continues to host more than 250 free, year-round arts and cultural programming events a year.