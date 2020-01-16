The 1975 Detail Their Upcoming North American Run

(CelebrityAccess) — British indie rockers The 1975 debuted the “Me & You Together Song” their latest cut from Notes On A Conditional Form as the revealed plans for a major North American tour this spring.

Produced by Live Nation, the headline tour will kick off on April 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX. The tour includes performances The Forum in Los Angeles (May 7), Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (May 11) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (May 26).

Rising L.A.-based indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers and Filipino-British indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee have signed on to provide support on select dates.

As well, one dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change.

The tour will also coincide with the debut of The 1975’s forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form, which drops on April 24th via Dirty Hit / Interscope Records.

The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

May 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

May 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

May 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

May 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 29 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

June 3 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

June 9 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center

June 12 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival