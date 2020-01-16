The 1975 Detail Their Upcoming North American Run

(CelebrityAccess) — British indie rockers The 1975 debuted the “Me & You Together Song” their latest cut from Notes On A Conditional Form as the revealed plans for a major North American tour this spring.
Produced by Live Nation, the headline tour will kick off on April 27 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, TX. The tour includes performances The Forum in Los Angeles (May 7), Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO (May 11) and New York City’s Madison Square Garden (May 26).
Rising L.A.-based indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers and Filipino-British indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee have signed on to provide support on select dates.
As well, one dollar from each ticket sold will go to One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change.
The tour will also coincide with the debut of The 1975’s forthcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form, which drops on April 24th via Dirty Hit / Interscope Records.
The 1975 Spring 2020 North American Tour Dates
April 27 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)
May 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
May 3 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
May 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
May 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 13 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena
May 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
May 16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
May 19 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
May 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 29 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel
June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
June 3 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 8 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
June 9 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center
June 12 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival