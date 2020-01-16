Red Light Moves Into The Gaming Space With The Launch of Hit Command

(CelebrityAccess) — Red Light Management has ventured into the world of gaming with the launch of Hit Command, a new, standalone company focused on creating branding opportunities for brands, artists and content creators in the gaming space.

As first reported by Billboard, the company was founded by CEO William Morris and Red Light partner Steve Satterthwaite.

Morris brings significant experience in the gaming and e-sports world to the new role, most recently serving as the head of gaming for Red Light, but with previous stints as Vice President of e-sports for the Roc Nation affiliated Seven20.

The company is already up and running and has already produced an event at Insomniac’s Countdown in partnership with its client, the streaming platform Twitch Prime that saw professional streamers play Rocket League with festival-goers and artists.