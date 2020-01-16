Lizzo, Dead & Company, Foo Fighters Top The Lineup For Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, and The Black Crowes have been announced as headliners for this year’s edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Now in its 51st year, the storied festival in 2020 will take place from April 23rd through May 3rd at the New Orleans Fairgrounds with roughly 650 bands playing across 14 stages.

Other artists on the bill for 2020 include Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lenny Kravitz, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and the Wu-Tang Clan, featuring The Soul Rebels.

Tickets for the fest went on-sale general public starting at noon Thursday.

The festival also debuted its new poster for 2020 with this year’s original art featuring the late, great Jazz Fest staple of Dr. John. Dr. John, AKA Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., was a noted musician and a fixture of the festival who died last June.