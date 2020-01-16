Tame Impala, Missy Elliot, Stevie Nicks To Headline Governors Ball 2020

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Live Nation-owned Founders Entertainment is bringing the Governors Ball Music Festival back to Randall’s Island Park in New York City this year from June 5-7, 2020.

Headliners for the 2020 edition of the festival include Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, and Miley Cyrus.

Other artists on the bill for 2020 include Portugal, The Man, Ellie Golding, Rufus Du Sol, H.E.R., Maren Morris, Of Monsters And Men and Bleachers, among numerous others.

Founders Entertainment has also instituted a new age policy for the festival. Starting in 2020, festival attendees under the age of 18 will need to have an adult who is at least 21 years old to attend with them.

Tickets for the fest, which is now in its 10th year, go on sale Friday at noon.

Three-day general admission passes will set you back $285 for early birds and $300 for advance.