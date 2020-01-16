Twitch Gets Serious About Music With The Hire Of Athena Koumis As Music Partnership Manager

(Hypebot) — Twitch, the popular live streaming platform for gaming, is getting serious about music with the hire of its first Music Partnerships Manager.

Former Spotify editor and EXITE Head Of North American Music, Athena Koumis, has joined Twitch as Music Partnership Manager.

Music has been a central part of Twitch from the start with collaborations and track debuts among the platform’s most popular non-gaming content. But the Amazon-owned company has not publically shared its music ambitions.

Commenting on her new gig at Twitch, Koumis said:

“One thing I’ve yearned for working in streaming over the years is a sense of community & meaningful interaction w/ fellow music lovers & music makers, something that twitch has built out beautifully through the lens of gaming.”