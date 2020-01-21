Report: Spotify In Talks To Acquire Sports Media Outlet The Ringer

(CelebrityAccess) – Spotify is reportedly in talks to acquire sports and pop-culture outlet the Ringer founded by ex-ESPN personality Bill Simmons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources close to the situation told the outlet that discussions are in such ‘early stages’ that there is no guarantee the deal will even happen.

The purchase would give Spotify control of over 30 podcasts (including The Bill Simmons Podcast), which reportedly garner somewhere in the ballpark of 100 million downloads per month. The potential acquisition would also help amplify Spotify’s expansion into original audio programming and sports content.