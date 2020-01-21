Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog Of Maroon 5 Collaborator Ammar Malik

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired 100% of hit songwriter Ammar Malik’s copyright interests in his catalog, including publishing and writers share of income.

Malik, who is widely known for his collaborations with Maroon 5, co-wrote a number of the band’s biggest hits “Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera (No. 1 in 18 countries, 9x platinum in the US and 3x platinum in the UK); “Payphone” (7x platinum in the US and 2x platinum in the UK); “Maps” (4x platinum in the US); “Don’t Wanna Know” (Top 10 in 23 countries and certified 2x platinum in the US); and the platinum-certified “Wait”.

He also co-wrote Clean Bandit’s 3x platinum “Rockabye,” featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie and their 3x US platinum hit “Symphony,” featuring Zara Larsson; Gym Class Heroes’ 5x platinum “Stereo Hearts,” featuring Adam Levine; Nick Jonas’ 2x US platinum single “Chains”; B.o.B’s US platinum-certified “Both of Us,” featuring Taylor Swift; Ed Sheeran’s UK platinum-certified single “New Man,” as well as songs by Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, DJ Snake, Olly Murs, Jason Mraz and One Direction.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founder of The Family (Music) Limited and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, said: “Ammar has been one of the most influential songwriters of the last 10 years and songs like ‘Moves Like Jagger’ and ‘Rockabye’ are iconic. ‘Moves Like Jagger’ is now almost as famous as Mick Jagger himself. I’m very happy to welcome Ammar, David and Jeremy to the Hipgnosis family.”

Malik added: “Merck is a true music fan who values the songs and songwriters above all. I am thrilled to be part of the Hipgnosis family and to know that my songs are in amazing hands.”

David Silberstein, Malik’s manager, said: “It has been a pleasure dealing with Merck and the team at Hipgnosis throughout this transaction. Merck’s vision of bringing a greater value and appreciation to songs and songwriters is something that we fully support and are excited to be a part of.”

Malik has achieved 108 No.1 singles and 310 Top 10 Chart positions globally. Additionally, his songs have sold over 100 million copies and been streamed over 10 billion times worldwide.

Since its founding in 2017, Hipgnosis has acquired nearly two dozen music catalogs including Giorgio Tuinfort (David Guetta), Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes), The-Dream (Justin Bieber, Rihanna), Poo Bear (Chris Brown, Justin Bieber), Tricky Stewart (Rihanna, Beyoncé), TMS (Jess Glynne, Little Mix), Itaal Shur (Santana), Bernard Edwards (Chic), Rico Love, Sean Garrett, Johnta Austin, Ari Levine, Sam Hollander, The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, Brittany Hazzard (aka Starrah), songwriter/producer Jeff Bhasker, British band Kaiser Chiefs, Jack Antonoff, Ariana Grande collaborator Savan Kotecha, Lana Del Rey producer Emile Haynie, and Blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge.