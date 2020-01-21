YES Announces Select Spring Tour Dates

(CelebrityAccess) – Prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES have today (Jan. 21) announced a run of spring U.S. headline tour dates ahead of their annual Cruise to the Edge, which sails out of Miami on March 27.

The new block of shows is slated to take place March 19-25 and will feature the band performing all of their classic hits. The special guest will be the Alan Parsons Live Project.

“We can’t think of a better way to lead into our ‘Cruise To The Edge’ than with five shows in the Southeast,” said YES guitarist Steve Howe. “Florida and South Carolina in the spring sounds absolutely perfect for a British band like us,” added YES drummer Alan White. “We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of YES music.”

Tickets for these dates – which are a precursor to the band’s North American fall tour, to be announced in the months ahead – go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 24 at 10:00am ET.

YES SPRING TOUR DATES: