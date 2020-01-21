Hall & Oates Announce 32-Date Summer 2020 Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After selling out their upcoming February 28 performance at NYC’s Madison Square Garden in short order, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and best-selling duo of all-time Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a 32-date North American summer tour with Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on May 29 in Los Angeles, CA and make stops in Portland, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more before wrapping September 2 in New Hampshire.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Hall & Oates 2020 North American Tour Dates:

February 26 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA *

February 28 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY *^

March 21 – Fantasy Springs Resort – Indio, CA

March 27 – Neal S. Blaisdell Center – Honolulu, HI

March 29 – Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Kahului, HI

May 15 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

May 16 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

May 23 – the Mann at Fairmount Park – Philadelphia, PA * =

May 29 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *^

May 31 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA *^

June 3 – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center – Portland, OR *^

June 5 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA *^

June 7 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA *^

June 10 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA *^

June 12 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ *^

June 14 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO *^

June 17 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX *^

June 19 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX *^

June 21 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX *^

July 10 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *^

July 12 – Riverbend Music Center– Cincinnati, OH *^

July 14 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH *^

July 16 – Xcel Energy Center– St. Paul, MN *^

July 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Chicago, IL *^

July 20 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI *^

July 22 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN *^

July 24 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO *^

July 26 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI *^

July 28 – S&T Bank Music Park – Pittsburgh, PA *^

July 30 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY *^

August 13 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA *^

August 15 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *^

August 18 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *^

August 20 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA *^

August 22 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD *^

August 25 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach – Wantagh, NY*^

August 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ*^

August 29 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *^

August 31 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY *^

September 2 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH *^

* w/ Squeeze

^ w/ KT Tunstall

= Daryl Hall & John Oates present HoagieNation