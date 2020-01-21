Ozzy Reveals He Has Parkinson’s

(CelebrityAccess) — While it’s no secret that Ozzy Osbourne had more than his share of health problems last year, the veteran rocker revealed that he’s also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne, who is 71, broke the news to his fans during an interview on Good Morning America, telling interviewer Robin Roberts that he has a mild form of the degenerative disease and was diagnosed after a bad fall last February.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves,” Ozzy told Roberts.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he continued.

His wife and manager Sharon added, “It’s not a death sentence but it affects certain nerves in your body. You have a good day, a good day, then a really bad day.”

A long-term degenerative disorder that affects the nerves and motor system, Parkinson’s currently has no cure but can be treated with everything from drugs to surgical procedures.

Ozzy went on to thanks his fans for their continued support, “They’re my air, you know. I feel better. I’ve owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”