Live Nation Signs Exclusive Booking Deal For New St. Louis Music Park

ST. LOUIS, MO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the signing of an exclusive booking deal for a brand new concert venue, the St. Louis Music Park.

The park, which was announced on Tuesday by the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation and the City of Maryland Heights, will be a 4,500-capacity outdoor concert venue which is part of the Centene Community Ice Center.

The park, which will seasonally transition from an ice rink to an amphitheater, and will feature pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn, and a lake.

The new amphitheater will debut on May 25th with a concert by Kesha and special guest Big Freedia. Other artists lined up for the debut season include The Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, and Michael Stanley, among others.

In addition to concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment, and a variety of children’s programming, Live Nation said.

As part of its agreement with Legacy Ice Foundation to operate the Centene Community Ice Center, Spectra will manage the facility and concessions at the St. Louis Music Park.

“We’re proud to have Live Nation as our booking partner in the outdoor plaza and amphitheater,” said Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller. “Over the last couple years, we’ve been working together to develop and fund amenities that create a unique and high-quality venue for Live Nation’s concerts, as well as community events like farmer’s markets, local concerts, family movie nights and much more. Our efforts set the Centene Community Ice Center apart from other attractions not only in St. Louis, but nationwide.”