The Montreux Jazz Festival Announces International Hotel Tour

(CelebrityAccess) –Organizers for The Montreux Jazz Festival announced they are bringing the brand worldwide with the launch of an international hotel tour.

The Fairmont World Tour 2020, in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, kicks off on January 29 to March 7 and will feature performances by Jalen N’Gonda and Bobby Bazini at 13 hotels around the world.

Jalen N’Gonda, winner of the Montreux Jazz Talent Awards in 2018, will hit the road first, with performances scheduled at six Fairmont destinations from January 29 to February 12.

Next, Canadian musician Bobby Bazini will take up the baton, performing five additional shows at Fairmont locations between February 22 to March 5.

To wrap the inaugural year for the tour, Bobby Bazini and Jalen N’Gonda will team up on March 7 at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace for an evening of music.

The tour is supported by the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF). The foundation supports the Montreux Jazz Talent Awards, concerts, workshops and other aspects of the music festival, as well as participating in the programming of numerous institutions and international events.