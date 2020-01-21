The National Parks To Host The Inaugural Superbloom Music Festival

SPRINGDALE, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Indie folk-pop group The National Parks announced they will be hosting their own music festival in 2020 – the Superbloom Music Festival.

Set for April 25th at The OC Tanner Amphitheater at Zion National Park in Utah, the festival will feature a headlining set from The National Parks along with performances from Joshua James, The Strike, Tow’rs, The Federal Empire, Ellee Duke, and Brother.

As well, the fest will feature a pre-fest event on April 24th that will include a campfire acoustic show from The National Parks at a yet-to-be-announced venue.

“The idea of the Superbloom Music Festival was originally born because we wanted to throw a big destination celebration in support of our new album that we’ll be announcing and releasing soon,” shares The National Parks’ lead vocalist/guitarist Brady Parks.

“We feel really lucky to be a band from Utah and to be surrounded by such natural beauty and the OC Tanner Amphitheater is one of those strikingly beautiful places. It’s a venue that backs up to Zion National Park and is surrounded by massive red rock cliffs. We played a show there a few years ago and ever since then we’ve been dying to go back. This festival is going to be so special for us and we are excited to have this incredible lineup full of friends and bands and artists that we love. This will be an experience with beautiful music in a beautiful setting and for us, getting to celebrate by playing some old and new songs under the sea of stars feels meant to be,” Parks added.

Superbloom Music Festival is being produced by S&S Presents, The National Parks and Feltone.

For more information, visit thenationalparksband.com/superbloom