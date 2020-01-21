Radiohead Opens Free ‘Public Library’ Of Rare Tracks, Videos, More

(HYPEBOT) – Radiohead opened its extensive vaults Monday with the launch of the Radiohead Public Library sharing three decades of rare tracks, live shows, remix EPs, artwork, photos and links to buy and stream the band’s albums.

“The internet as a whole has never been a reliable resource for detailed or even accurate information re: Radiohead,” Radiohead said in a statement. “Many sites that attempted to provide some measure of service have long since gone dark as well. The overall effect has been ‘Radiohead’ search results that yield random and/or abbreviated shards: songs and album titles unaccompanied by detailed artwork or any additional context, low-quality videos preceded by advertisements and shuffled via algorithms, and so on… That ends with the unveiling of the Radiohead Public Library.”