Lauv Announces International Tour For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Lauv announced the dates for his upcoming 2020 world tour, including a slew of North American dates.

The tour, which kicks off in March in Tecate Pal Norte Festival Sideshow in Monterrey, Mexico, will be Lauv’s biggest to date, with 65+ shows set for Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

The U.S. segment, produced by Live Nation, includes shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO and The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Artists Maisie Peters, Charlotte Lawrence, Role Model and Alexander 23 will provide support on the tour in select cities.

Lauv, the stage name of Ari Leff made his debut in 2015 with the launch of his first EP Lost in the Light. His debut studio album “How I’m Feeling” is slated for release ahead of the kick-off of the tour.

In October, Lauv teamed up with K-Pop icons BTS for the radio version of BTS’s “Make It Right (feat. Lauv)” while his most recent single “fuck, i’m lonely” with Anna-Marie, has been streamed more than 250 million times.