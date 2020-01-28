Venue Coalition Names Jordan Racine As Director Of Booking

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California (CelebrityAccess) — Venue Coalition announced that Jordan Racine has been promoted to the role of Director of Booking with the organization.

With his new portfolio, Racine will focus on national booking and business development, and he will continue to service his existing Venue Coalitio clients, as well as new ones.

“Jordan has a thorough understanding of our clients’ needs and he has done an outstanding job of servicing our members,” stated Venue Coalition President Andrew Prince. “He has accomplished so much during his time with Venue Coalition and we are excited for this new chapter to begin.”

Racine joined Venue Coalition in 2016 after graduating from Northern Vermont University – Lyndon, and where he played an active role in staging events on campus, including talent buying and festival production.

While attending college, he also interned for singer-songwriter James Taylor, assisting the music legend in a variety of capacities.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and am excited to provide a greater level of service to our clients, while also working to identify and book more content on a national level,” Racine said of his new gig.