Alessia Cara To Host The 2020 Junos, Noms Announced

SASKATOON (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter and two-time JUNO Award winner Alessia Cara has been announced the host for the 2020 Juno Awards.

“To be asked to host the 49th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast is such an incredible honour,” said Cara. “I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store.”

Cara is up for multiple nominations for 2020, including picks for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for her hit “Out of Love: and Songwriter of the Year.

In addition to serving as the emcee for the show, Cara will also perform during the Junos. She joins the list of announced performers which includes Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden, R&B artist Daniel Caesar, and rock band The Glorious Sons,

Canadian pop artist Lennon Stella, who picked up her first-ever Juno nominations this year with picks for Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year, is also lined up to perform at the show, as is Canadian hip-hop icon Tony Lanez, who has secured five nominations, including Artist of the Year and Rap Album of the Year.

The 49th annual Juno Awards gala at the SaskTel Centre will be the culmination of Juno Week, which takes place in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020.

The show will be broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.

JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)

Alessia Cara Universal

Universal Ali Gatie Warner

Warner Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA

BMG*ADA bbno$ Independent*Stem

Independent*Stem Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal

Def Jam*Universal Loud Luxury Sony

Sony NAV XO*Universal

XO*Universal Shawn Mendes Universal

Universal The Weeknd XO*Universal

XO*Universal Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Out Of Love Alessia Cara Universal

Alessia Cara Universal Sweet Little Lies bülow Universal

bülow Universal La Di Da Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony Hang Ups Scott Helman Warner

Scott Helman Warner Señorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Universal

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Thank U, Next Ariana Grande Universal

Ariana Grande Universal WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish Universal

Billie Eilish Universal No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran Warner

Ed Sheeran Warner Free Spirit Khalid RCA*Sony

Khalid RCA*Sony Hollywood’s Bleeding Post Malone Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)

The Pains Of Growing Alessia Cara Universal

Alessia Cara Universal INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal

Bryan Adams Universal love Michael Bublé Warner

Michael Bublé Warner Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alessia Cara Universal

Universal Bryan Adams Universal

Universal Jessie Reyez Universal

Universal Shawn Mendes Universal

Universal Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

GROUP OF THE YEAR

88Glam XO*Universal

XO*Universal Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal

Big Machine*Universal Loud Luxury Sony

Sony The Reklaws Universal

Universal Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

Secret City*Fontana North Ali Gatie Warner

Warner bbno$ Independent*Stem

Independent*Stem Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony

Columbia*Sony Tenille Townes Sony

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)

Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal

Open Road*Universal Neon Dreams Dreaming Out Loud*Warner

Dreaming Out Loud*Warner Palaye Royale Sumerian*ADA

Sumerian*ADA The Blue Stones eOne*Warner

eOne*Warner Valley Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)

Alessia Cara

Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada

“Growing Pains” – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, “Out of Love” – co-songwriter Rick Nowels PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal

“Rooting For You” – co-songwriter Jon Levine THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal

Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, – co-songwriter Rick Nowels PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal – co-songwriter Jon Levine THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal bülow

Publisher – Wax on Wax Off Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada

“Boys Will Be Boys” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro THE CONTENDER – bülow Universal

“Sweet Little Lies” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal

“Two Punks In Love” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro TWO PUNKS IN LOVE – bülow Universal

Publisher – Wax on Wax Off Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro THE CONTENDER – bülow Universal – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro TWO PUNKS IN LOVE – bülow Universal Patrick Watson

Publisher – Secret City Music Publishing

“Broken”, “Dream for Dreaming” – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Mikhail Stein, Robbie Kuster, “Here Comes The River” – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Jules Buckley, Mikhail Stein WAVE – Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North

Publisher – Secret City Music Publishing – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Mikhail Stein, Robbie Kuster, – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Jules Buckley, Mikhail Stein WAVE – Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North Tenille Townes

Publisher – Red Brick Music Publishing

“I Kept The Roses” – co-songwriters Chris Gelbuda, Dustin Christensen I KEPT THE ROSES – Tenille Townes Sony

“Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – co-songwriters Gordie Sampson, Tina Parol JERSEY ON THE WALL (I’M JUST ASKING ) – Tenille Townes Sony

“White Horse” – co-songwriters Daniel Tashian, Jeremy Spillman WHITE HORSE – Tenille Townes Sony

Publisher – Red Brick Music Publishing – co-songwriters Chris Gelbuda, Dustin Christensen I KEPT THE ROSES – Tenille Townes Sony – co-songwriters Gordie Sampson, Tina Parol JERSEY ON THE WALL (I’M JUST ASKING – Tenille Townes Sony – co-songwriters Daniel Tashian, Jeremy Spillman WHITE HORSE – Tenille Townes Sony Tim Baker

Publisher – Plug Your Ears Publishing

“All Hands”, “Dance”, “The Eighteenth Hole” FOREVER OVERHEAD – Tim Baker Arts & Crafts*Universal

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

V Aaron Goodvin Warner

Aaron Goodvin Warner The Fall Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North/Universal

Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North/Universal Black Sheep Dean Brody Open Road*Universal

Dean Brody Open Road*Universal State of Mind Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal

Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal Wild As Me Meghan Patrick Warner

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Pill for Loneliness City and Colour Still/Dine Alone*The Orchard

City and Colour Still/Dine Alone*The Orchard A Blemish in the Great Light Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal

Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal acākosīk iskwē iskwē Music*The Orchard

iskwē iskwē Music*The Orchard Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen Sony

Leonard Cohen Sony Wave Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)

Destroyer Black Mountain Dine Alone*The Orchard

Black Mountain Dine Alone*The Orchard Foxwarren Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal

Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal Here Comes The Cowboy Mac DeMarco Royal Mountain*Universal

Mac DeMarco Royal Mountain*Universal Pony Orville Peck Royal Mountain*Universal

Orville Peck Royal Mountain*Universal Morbid Stuff PUP Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)

The Pains of Growing Alessia Cara Universal

Alessia Cara Universal Head Above Water Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA

Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA Crystalline bülow Universal

bülow Universal 8:47 Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal HERE WE GO! Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

…but for the sun Big Wreck Warner

Big Wreck Warner PEOPLESKILLS Headstones Cadence*Universal

Headstones Cadence*Universal Order In Decline Sum 41 Hopeless*Universal

Sum 41 Hopeless*Universal Master Volume The Dirty Nil Dine Alone*The Orchard

The Dirty Nil Dine Alone*The Orchard A War On Everything The Glorious Sons Black Box*Fontana North

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Nothing Never Happens Bria Skonberg Independent

Bria Skonberg Independent Stay Tuned! Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*Select/Believe

Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*Select/Believe MONTRÉAL Elizabeth Shepherd Pinwheel Music*Independent

Elizabeth Shepherd Pinwheel Music*Independent Wishes Jazz Affair Independent

Jazz Affair Independent Friday Monkey House Alma*Universal

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO

MiGRATIONS Jacques Kuba Seguin ODD SOUND*Select

Jacques Kuba Seguin ODD SOUND*Select UNSTOPPABLE Joel Miller Multiple Chord Music*Believe

Joel Miller Multiple Chord Music*Believe Black Sea Suite John Stetch Independent

John Stetch Independent Absolutely Dreaming Ted Quinlan Independent

Ted Quinlan Independent The Chronicles of Fezziwig The Mark Kelso Jazz Project Independent

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP

Undertones Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet Chronograph*Fontana North

Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet Chronograph*Fontana North Jump Up Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake Cellar Music*MVD

Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake Cellar Music*MVD Trouble in Mind Dave Young Trio Modica*Independent/Believe

Dave Young Trio Modica*Independent/Believe Abundance Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop ANZIC*A-Train

Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop ANZIC*A-Train On Firm Ground / Tierra Firme Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Linus*IDLA

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North

Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North The Silent Wish Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky Extreme Flute*Independent

Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky Extreme Flute*Independent Calm and Cents Kevin Hearn Independent*IDLA

Kevin Hearn Independent*IDLA SymphRONica UpfRONt Ron Davis’ SymphRONica Really*Independent

Ron Davis’ SymphRONica Really*Independent Toothsayer Tanya Tagaq Six Shooter*Universal

FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Après Fred Pellerin Disques Tempête*Select

Fred Pellerin Disques Tempête*Select L’étrange pays Jean Leloup Grosse Boîte*Select/Believe

Jean Leloup Grosse Boîte*Select/Believe La nuit des longs couteaux Koriass Disques 7ième Ciel*Select/Believe

Koriass Disques 7ième Ciel*Select/Believe La nuit est une panthère Les Louanges Bonsound*Sony

Les Louanges Bonsound*Sony Tout ça pour ça Loud Joy Ride*Universal

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Greatest Hits, Vol. 4 Big Block Singsong Independent

Big Block Singsong Independent A Cheerful Little Earful Diana Panton Independent

Diana Panton Independent It’s GForce GFORCE FAN Entertainment*Independent

GFORCE FAN Entertainment*Independent This Is Us Girl Pow-R Canyon Entertainment*Believe

Girl Pow-R Canyon Entertainment*Believe Sharon, Bram & Friends Sharon & Bram Casablanca Kids*Fontana North

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER

detach Angela Schwarzkopf Redshift

Angela Schwarzkopf Redshift Alone & Unalone Ensemble Paramirabo Ravello*Naxos

Ensemble Paramirabo Ravello*Naxos Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12 James Ehnes Onyx

James Ehnes Onyx Elles Marina Thibeault and Marie-Ève Scarfone ATMA*Naxos

Marina Thibeault and Marie-Ève Scarfone ATMA*Naxos John Zorn: Cat O’Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre Quatuor Molinari ATMA*Naxos

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE

The Bound of our Dreams Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly Analekta*Select/The Orchard

Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly Analekta*Select/The Orchard Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Universal

Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Universal Sibelius 1 Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Naxos

Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Naxos The John Adams Album Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano Universal

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano Universal Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL

When There Is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio Chor Leoni Men’s Choir Chor Leoni*Independent

Chor Leoni Men’s Choir Chor Leoni*Independent Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesänge Gerald Finley Hyperion*Sony

Gerald Finley Hyperion*Sony Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton ATMA*Naxos

Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton ATMA*Naxos Summer Night Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becqué Centrediscs*Naxos

Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becqué Centrediscs*Naxos Schubert: Winterreise Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project Analekta*Select/The Orchard

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

Evta Ana Sokolović ATMA*Naxos

Ana Sokolović ATMA*Naxos “Everything Is… Distorted” Bekah Simms Centrediscs*Naxos

Bekah Simms Centrediscs*Naxos Under Sea, Above Sky Jared Miller Independent

Jared Miller Independent The Coming of Sobs Rose Bolton New Focus*Naxos

Rose Bolton New Focus*Naxos Kickin’ It 2.0 Vincent Ho Centrediscs*Naxos

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

88GLAM2 88Glam XO*Universal

88Glam XO*Universal Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change Classified Half Life*Universal

Classified Half Life*Universal Light Path 8 KILLY Epic*Sony

KILLY Epic*Sony Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal

NAV XO*Universal Freaky Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Love Me Felix Cartal & Lights Physical Presents*Fontana North

Felix Cartal & Lights Physical Presents*Fontana North Only When It Rains Frank Walker x Astrid S Ultra

Frank Walker x Astrid S Ultra I’m Not Alright Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine Sony

Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine Sony Gravity RALPH Independent*AWAL

RALPH Independent*AWAL We Found Love Sultan + Shepard x Showtek Armada*Sony

R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Black Dove Amaal Universal

Amaal Universal CASE STUDY 01 Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard

Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard Feel It Too Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy Universal

Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy Universal The Gumption Tanika Charles Record Kicks*Outside

Tanika Charles Record Kicks*Outside Chixtape 5 Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Wah Gwaan Exco Levi Wurl Trema Music*Zojak

Exco Levi Wurl Trema Music*Zojak Jah Children Jay Douglas Slammin Media*Believe

Jay Douglas Slammin Media*Believe The Warning Track Lyndon John X Independent

Lyndon John X Independent Never Broken Petraa Fearless Crown*Independent

Petraa Fearless Crown*Independent Another Man STORRY One Pop Music/Taxi*Zojak

INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)

Stories from a Downtown Apartment Celeigh Cardinal Independent

Celeigh Cardinal Independent Yellowstone Digawolf Independent

Digawolf Independent nipiy nêhiyawak Arts & Crafts*Universal

nêhiyawak Arts & Crafts*Universal Siqinnaarut Northern Haze Aakuluk Music/Six Shooter*Universal

Northern Haze Aakuluk Music/Six Shooter*Universal ataataga Riit Six Shooter*Universal

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Coyote Catherine MacLellan Catherine MacLellan Music*IDLA

Catherine MacLellan Catherine MacLellan Music*IDLA Easy Keeper Del Barber acronym*Universal

Del Barber acronym*Universal Little Bones Irish Mythen Independent*IDLA

Irish Mythen Independent*IDLA Passages Justin Rutledge Outside

Justin Rutledge Outside Mohawk Lee Harvey Osmond Latent*Warner

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Once A Day April Verch Slab Town*AMP/eOne

April Verch Slab Town*AMP/eOne By Appointment Or Chance Miranda Mulholland Roaring Girl*Fontana North

Miranda Mulholland Roaring Girl*Fontana North Sketches Natalie MacMaster Linus*IDLA

Natalie MacMaster Linus*IDLA Sugar & Joy The Dead South Six Shooter*Universal

The Dead South Six Shooter*Universal Assiniboine & The Red The Small Glories TSG*Outside

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Pocket Full Of Nothin’ Big Dave McLean Black Hen*True North/IDLA

Big Dave McLean Black Hen*True North/IDLA Mad Love Dawn Tyler Watson Independent

Dawn Tyler Watson Independent Hand Me Down Blues Durham County Poets Independent

Durham County Poets Independent That’s Where It’s At Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Fontana North/IDLA

Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Fontana North/IDLA The Northern South Vol. 2 Whitehorse Six Shooter*Universal

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Heart Of Christmas Brian Doerksen Independent*Parasource

Brian Doerksen Independent*Parasource Pursue Brooke Nicholls Independent

Brooke Nicholls Independent Wherever I Go Dan Bremnes Bremnes Ventures*Sony/The Orchard

Dan Bremnes Bremnes Ventures*Sony/The Orchard ILL Street Blues Fresh IE Novation*Independent

Fresh IE Novation*Independent The Advent Of Christmas Matt Maher Provident*Sony/Anchor

WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AEROMEXICO)

BAROKAN Djely Tapa Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select

Djely Tapa Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select Sombras OKAN Lulaworld*Independent

OKAN Lulaworld*Independent Africa Without Borders Okavango African Orchestra Independent

Okavango African Orchestra Independent Risorgimento Romina Di Gasbarro Modica*Independent

Romina Di Gasbarro Modica*Independent Galactic Gala Silla and Rise Rise Ashen*Independent

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Ben Kaplan

“Brittle Bones Nicky” BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans Independent

“It’s Alright” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother Universal

BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans Independent (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother Universal Derek Hoffman

“Fear of the Flame” FEAR OF THE FLAME – Logan Staats Big Machine*Universal

“Hide Your Love” NIGHT IN THE PARK, KISS IN THE DARK – Caveboy Independent

FEAR OF THE FLAME – Logan Staats Big Machine*Universal NIGHT IN THE PARK, KISS IN THE DARK – Caveboy Independent Jon Levine

“October” , “Rooting For You” (co-producer Midi Jones) THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal

, (co-producer Midi Jones) THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal Michael Wise

“Just Friends” HARTLAND ST. – Virginia to Vegas Wax*Universal

“Sweet Little Lies” CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal

HARTLAND ST. – Virginia to Vegas Wax*Universal CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal Steve Bays

“Record Shop” CASCADIA – Said The Whale Arts & Crafts*Universal

“Song In My Head” RIP – We Are The City 604*Universal

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

George Seara

“If I Can’t Have You” IF I CAN’T HAVE YOU – Shawn Mendes Universal

“Incredible” INCREDIBLE – James TW Universal

IF I CAN’T HAVE YOU – Shawn Mendes Universal INCREDIBLE – James TW Universal Jason Dufour

“Push For Yellow” , “There’s Still A Light In The House” MAYBE – Valley Universal

, MAYBE – Valley Universal John ‘Beetle’ Bailey

“Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)” SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North

“Shotgun” FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal

SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal Ryan Worsley

“2 Myself” LUDIC – Ludic Universal

“Known Better” MELT – Nuela Charles Independent

“2 Myself” LUDIC – Ludic Universal MELT – Nuela Charles Independent Vic Florencia

“Midnight”, “Over Me” MIDNIGHT – Brooke Palsson Independent

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)

SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan Independent

(Art Director), (Designer), (Illustrators) SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan Independent Kevin Hearn (Art Director), Antoine Moonen (Designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (Illustrators)

THE SUPERHERO SUITE – Kevin Hearn and Friends Celery Music*Independent/Warner

(Art Director), (Designer), (Illustrators) THE SUPERHERO SUITE – Kevin Hearn and Friends Celery Music*Independent/Warner Kris Knight (Art Director & Designer), Jason Sniderman (Art Director), James Mejia (Designer), Chris Peters (Illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (Photographer)

BLOODCRUSH/BLOODMYTH – Ensign Broderick Six Shooter*Universal

(Art Director & Designer), (Art Director), (Designer), (Illustrator), (Photographer) BLOODCRUSH/BLOODMYTH – Ensign Broderick Six Shooter*Universal Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (Art Directors)

CASE STUDY 01 – Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard

(Art Directors) CASE STUDY 01 – Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard Terri Fidelak (Art Director, Designer, & Illustrator), Carey Shaw (Photographer)

MALICE, MERCY, GRIEF & WRATH – Belle Plaine Independent

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)

Bun Dem Caraz ( Sarahmée) Ste-4*Select

Caraz Sarahmée) Ste-4*Select Record Shop Johnny Jansen ( Said the Whale) Arts & Crafts*Universal

Johnny Jansen Said the Whale) Arts & Crafts*Universal Topographe Jonathan Robert ( Corridor) Bonsound*Sony

Jonathan Robert Corridor) Bonsound*Sony Back Off Le GED ( Laurence Nerbonne) Coyote*Universal

Le GED Laurence Nerbonne) Coyote*Universal Little Star Sarah Legault (iskwē) iskwē music*The Orchard

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Battle Lines Bob Moses Domino*Outside Music

Bob Moses Domino*Outside Music Memory Emotion Electric Youth Last Gang*Warner/eOne

Electric Youth Last Gang*Warner/eOne Dawn Chorus Jacques Greene Arts & Crafts*Universal

Jacques Greene Arts & Crafts*Universal A Beat Tape For Your Friends Keys N Krates Odd Soul*AWAL

Keys N Krates Odd Soul*AWAL Beyond The Senses REZZ Rezz Music*AWAL

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Evolution Kobra And The Lotus Napalm*The Orchard

Kobra And The Lotus Napalm*The Orchard Martyr Lindsay Schoolcraft Cyper Proxy*Independent

Lindsay Schoolcraft Cyper Proxy*Independent Through A Wall Single Mothers Dine Alone*The Orchard

Single Mothers Dine Alone*The Orchard Play to Win Striker Independent

Striker Independent Orphans The Agonist Rodeostar*The Orchard

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal

Bryan Adams Universal Unplugged Vol. 1 Lauren Spencer-Smith Independent

Lauren Spencer-Smith Independent Both Sides Marc Jordan Linus*IDLA

Marc Jordan Linus*IDLA Melt Nuela Charles Independent

Nuela Charles Independent Empower Renée Lamoureux Independent

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)