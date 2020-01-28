Alessia Cara To Host The 2020 Junos, Noms Announced

SASKATOON (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter and two-time JUNO Award winner Alessia Cara has been announced the host for the 2020 Juno Awards.
“To be asked to host the 49th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast is such an incredible honour,” said Cara. “I am ecstatic to be a part of the largest celebration of Canadian music and can’t wait to see what the country’s top talent has in store.”
Cara is up for multiple nominations for 2020, including picks for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for her hit “Out of Love: and Songwriter of the Year.
In addition to serving as the emcee for the show, Cara will also perform during the Junos. She joins the list of announced performers which includes Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden, R&B artist Daniel Caesar, and rock band The Glorious Sons,
Canadian pop artist Lennon Stella, who picked up her first-ever Juno nominations this year with picks for Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year, is also lined up to perform at the show, as is Canadian hip-hop icon Tony Lanez, who has secured five nominations, including Artist of the Year and Rap Album of the Year.
The 49th annual Juno Awards gala at the SaskTel Centre will be the culmination of Juno Week, which takes place in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020.
The show will be broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.
JUNO FAN CHOICE (PRESENTED BY TD)
- Alessia Cara Universal
- Ali Gatie Warner
- Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA
- bbno$ Independent*Stem
- Justin Bieber Def Jam*Universal
- Loud Luxury Sony
- NAV XO*Universal
- Shawn Mendes Universal
- The Weeknd XO*Universal
- Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- Out Of Love Alessia Cara Universal
- Sweet Little Lies bülow Universal
- La Di Da Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
- Hang Ups Scott Helman Warner
- Señorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Universal
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Thank U, Next Ariana Grande Universal
- WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish Universal
- No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran Warner
- Free Spirit Khalid RCA*Sony
- Hollywood’s Bleeding Post Malone Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA)
- The Pains Of Growing Alessia Cara Universal
- INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North
- Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal
- love Michael Bublé Warner
- Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Alessia Cara Universal
- Bryan Adams Universal
- Jessie Reyez Universal
- Shawn Mendes Universal
- Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- 88Glam XO*Universal
- Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal
- Loud Luxury Sony
- The Reklaws Universal
- Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
- Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North
- Ali Gatie Warner
- bbno$ Independent*Stem
- Lennon Stella Columbia*Sony
- Tenille Townes Sony
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR (SPONSORED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS)
- Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal
- Neon Dreams Dreaming Out Loud*Warner
- Palaye Royale Sumerian*ADA
- The Blue Stones eOne*Warner
- Valley Universal
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SOCAN)
- Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada
“Growing Pains” – co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder, “Out of Love” – co-songwriter Rick Nowels PAINS OF GROWING – Alessia Cara Universal
“Rooting For You” – co-songwriter Jon Levine THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal
- bülow
Publisher – Wax on Wax Off Publishing / Sony/ATV Music Publishing Canada
“Boys Will Be Boys” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro THE CONTENDER – bülow Universal
“Sweet Little Lies” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal
“Two Punks In Love” – co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro TWO PUNKS IN LOVE – bülow Universal
- Patrick Watson
Publisher – Secret City Music Publishing
“Broken”, “Dream for Dreaming” – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Mikhail Stein, Robbie Kuster, “Here Comes The River” – co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Jules Buckley, Mikhail Stein WAVE – Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North
- Tenille Townes
Publisher – Red Brick Music Publishing
“I Kept The Roses” – co-songwriters Chris Gelbuda, Dustin Christensen I KEPT THE ROSES – Tenille Townes Sony
“Jersey On The Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – co-songwriters Gordie Sampson, Tina Parol JERSEY ON THE WALL (I’M JUST ASKING) – Tenille Townes Sony
“White Horse” – co-songwriters Daniel Tashian, Jeremy Spillman WHITE HORSE – Tenille Townes Sony
- Tim Baker
Publisher – Plug Your Ears Publishing
“All Hands”, “Dance”, “The Eighteenth Hole” FOREVER OVERHEAD – Tim Baker Arts & Crafts*Universal
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- V Aaron Goodvin Warner
- The Fall Dallas Smith 604*Fontana North/Universal
- Black Sheep Dean Brody Open Road*Universal
- State of Mind Hunter Brothers Open Road*Universal
- Wild As Me Meghan Patrick Warner
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- A Pill for Loneliness City and Colour Still/Dine Alone*The Orchard
- A Blemish in the Great Light Half Moon Run Crystal Math*Universal
- acākosīk iskwē iskwē Music*The Orchard
- Thanks for the Dance Leonard Cohen Sony
- Wave Patrick Watson Secret City*Fontana North
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE)
- Destroyer Black Mountain Dine Alone*The Orchard
- Foxwarren Foxwarren Arts & Crafts*Universal
- Here Comes The Cowboy Mac DeMarco Royal Mountain*Universal
- Pony Orville Peck Royal Mountain*Universal
- Morbid Stuff PUP Universal
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY LIVE NATION CANADA)
- The Pains of Growing Alessia Cara Universal
- Head Above Water Avril Lavigne BMG*ADA
- Crystalline bülow Universal
- 8:47 Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big Machine*Universal
- HERE WE GO! Walk Off the Earth Golden Carrot*Independent
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- …but for the sun Big Wreck Warner
- PEOPLESKILLS Headstones Cadence*Universal
- Order In Decline Sum 41 Hopeless*Universal
- Master Volume The Dirty Nil Dine Alone*The Orchard
- A War On Everything The Glorious Sons Black Box*Fontana North
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Nothing Never Happens Bria Skonberg Independent
- Stay Tuned! Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*Select/Believe
- MONTRÉAL Elizabeth Shepherd Pinwheel Music*Independent
- Wishes Jazz Affair Independent
- Friday Monkey House Alma*Universal
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO
- MiGRATIONS Jacques Kuba Seguin ODD SOUND*Select
- UNSTOPPABLE Joel Miller Multiple Chord Music*Believe
- Black Sea Suite John Stetch Independent
- Absolutely Dreaming Ted Quinlan Independent
- The Chronicles of Fezziwig The Mark Kelso Jazz Project Independent
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: GROUP
- Undertones Al Muirhead’s Canadian Quintet Chronograph*Fontana North
- Jump Up Brad Turner Quartet with Guest Seamus Blake Cellar Music*MVD
- Trouble in Mind Dave Young Trio Modica*Independent/Believe
- Abundance Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop ANZIC*A-Train
- On Firm Ground / Tierra Firme Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Linus*IDLA
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- INSCAPE Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*Fontana North
- The Silent Wish Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky Extreme Flute*Independent
- Calm and Cents Kevin Hearn Independent*IDLA
- SymphRONica UpfRONt Ron Davis’ SymphRONica Really*Independent
- Toothsayer Tanya Tagaq Six Shooter*Universal
FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Après Fred Pellerin Disques Tempête*Select
- L’étrange pays Jean Leloup Grosse Boîte*Select/Believe
- La nuit des longs couteaux Koriass Disques 7ième Ciel*Select/Believe
- La nuit est une panthère Les Louanges Bonsound*Sony
- Tout ça pour ça Loud Joy Ride*Universal
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Greatest Hits, Vol. 4 Big Block Singsong Independent
- A Cheerful Little Earful Diana Panton Independent
- It’s GForce GFORCE FAN Entertainment*Independent
- This Is Us Girl Pow-R Canyon Entertainment*Believe
- Sharon, Bram & Friends Sharon & Bram Casablanca Kids*Fontana North
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: SOLO OR CHAMBER
- detach Angela Schwarzkopf Redshift
- Alone & Unalone Ensemble Paramirabo Ravello*Naxos
- Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12 James Ehnes Onyx
- Elles Marina Thibeault and Marie-Ève Scarfone ATMA*Naxos
- John Zorn: Cat O’Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre Quatuor Molinari ATMA*Naxos
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: LARGE ENSEMBLE
- The Bound of our Dreams Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelly Analekta*Select/The Orchard
- Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Universal
- Sibelius 1 Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Naxos
- The John Adams Album Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano Universal
- Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2 Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin Analekta*Select/The Orchard
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: VOCAL OR CHORAL
- When There Is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio Chor Leoni Men’s Choir Chor Leoni*Independent
- Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesänge Gerald Finley Hyperion*Sony
- Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton ATMA*Naxos
- Summer Night Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becqué Centrediscs*Naxos
- Schubert: Winterreise Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project Analekta*Select/The Orchard
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR
- Evta Ana Sokolović ATMA*Naxos
- “Everything Is… Distorted” Bekah Simms Centrediscs*Naxos
- Under Sea, Above Sky Jared Miller Independent
- The Coming of Sobs Rose Bolton New Focus*Naxos
- Kickin’ It 2.0 Vincent Ho Centrediscs*Naxos
RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- 88GLAM2 88Glam XO*Universal
- Tomorrow Could Be The Day Things Change Classified Half Life*Universal
- Light Path 8 KILLY Epic*Sony
- Bad Habits NAV XO*Universal
- Freaky Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- Love Me Felix Cartal & Lights Physical Presents*Fontana North
- Only When It Rains Frank Walker x Astrid S Ultra
- I’m Not Alright Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine Sony
- Gravity RALPH Independent*AWAL
- We Found Love Sultan + Shepard x Showtek Armada*Sony
R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- Black Dove Amaal Universal
- CASE STUDY 01 Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard
- Feel It Too Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy Universal
- The Gumption Tanika Charles Record Kicks*Outside
- Chixtape 5 Tory Lanez Interscope*Universal
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- Wah Gwaan Exco Levi Wurl Trema Music*Zojak
- Jah Children Jay Douglas Slammin Media*Believe
- The Warning Track Lyndon John X Independent
- Never Broken Petraa Fearless Crown*Independent
- Another Man STORRY One Pop Music/Taxi*Zojak
INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY APTN)
- Stories from a Downtown Apartment Celeigh Cardinal Independent
- Yellowstone Digawolf Independent
- nipiy nêhiyawak Arts & Crafts*Universal
- Siqinnaarut Northern Haze Aakuluk Music/Six Shooter*Universal
- ataataga Riit Six Shooter*Universal
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Coyote Catherine MacLellan Catherine MacLellan Music*IDLA
- Easy Keeper Del Barber acronym*Universal
- Little Bones Irish Mythen Independent*IDLA
- Passages Justin Rutledge Outside
- Mohawk Lee Harvey Osmond Latent*Warner
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Once A Day April Verch Slab Town*AMP/eOne
- By Appointment Or Chance Miranda Mulholland Roaring Girl*Fontana North
- Sketches Natalie MacMaster Linus*IDLA
- Sugar & Joy The Dead South Six Shooter*Universal
- Assiniboine & The Red The Small Glories TSG*Outside
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Pocket Full Of Nothin’ Big Dave McLean Black Hen*True North/IDLA
- Mad Love Dawn Tyler Watson Independent
- Hand Me Down Blues Durham County Poets Independent
- That’s Where It’s At Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Fontana North/IDLA
- The Northern South Vol. 2 Whitehorse Six Shooter*Universal
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN/GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- The Heart Of Christmas Brian Doerksen Independent*Parasource
- Pursue Brooke Nicholls Independent
- Wherever I Go Dan Bremnes Bremnes Ventures*Sony/The Orchard
- ILL Street Blues Fresh IE Novation*Independent
- The Advent Of Christmas Matt Maher Provident*Sony/Anchor
WORLD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AEROMEXICO)
- BAROKAN Djely Tapa Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Independent/Select
- Sombras OKAN Lulaworld*Independent
- Africa Without Borders Okavango African Orchestra Independent
- Risorgimento Romina Di Gasbarro Modica*Independent
- Galactic Gala Silla and Rise Rise Ashen*Independent
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Ben Kaplan
“Brittle Bones Nicky” BRITTLE BONES NICKY – Rare Americans Independent
“It’s Alright” (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) DANCE AND CRY – Mother Mother Universal
- Derek Hoffman
“Fear of the Flame” FEAR OF THE FLAME – Logan Staats Big Machine*Universal
“Hide Your Love” NIGHT IN THE PARK, KISS IN THE DARK – Caveboy Independent
- Jon Levine
“October”, “Rooting For You” (co-producer Midi Jones) THIS SUMMER – Alessia Cara Universal
- Michael Wise
“Just Friends” HARTLAND ST. – Virginia to Vegas Wax*Universal
“Sweet Little Lies” CRYSTALLINE – bülow Universal
- Steve Bays
“Record Shop” CASCADIA – Said The Whale Arts & Crafts*Universal
“Song In My Head” RIP – We Are The City 604*Universal
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- George Seara
“If I Can’t Have You” IF I CAN’T HAVE YOU – Shawn Mendes Universal
“Incredible” INCREDIBLE – James TW Universal
- Jason Dufour
“Push For Yellow”, “There’s Still A Light In The House” MAYBE – Valley Universal
- John ‘Beetle’ Bailey
“Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)” SUBLIME – Alex Cuba Caracol*Fontana North
“Shotgun” FRIDAY – Monkey House Alma*Universal
- Ryan Worsley
“2 Myself” LUDIC – Ludic Universal
“Known Better” MELT – Nuela Charles Independent
- Vic Florencia
“Midnight”, “Over Me” MIDNIGHT – Brooke Palsson Independent
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR
- Chad Moldenhauer (Art Director), Ian Clarke (Designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (Illustrators)
SELECTIONS FROM CUPHEAD – Kristofer Maddigan Independent
- Kevin Hearn (Art Director), Antoine Moonen (Designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (Illustrators)
THE SUPERHERO SUITE – Kevin Hearn and Friends Celery Music*Independent/Warner
- Kris Knight (Art Director & Designer), Jason Sniderman (Art Director), James Mejia (Designer), Chris Peters (Illustrator), Stefanie Schneider (Photographer)
BLOODCRUSH/BLOODMYTH – Ensign Broderick Six Shooter*Universal
- Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (Art Directors)
CASE STUDY 01 – Daniel Caesar Golden Child*The Orchard
- Terri Fidelak (Art Director, Designer, & Illustrator), Carey Shaw (Photographer)
MALICE, MERCY, GRIEF & WRATH – Belle Plaine Independent
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY STINGRAY)
- Bun Dem Caraz (Sarahmée) Ste-4*Select
- Record Shop Johnny Jansen (Said the Whale) Arts & Crafts*Universal
- Topographe Jonathan Robert (Corridor) Bonsound*Sony
- Back Off Le GED (Laurence Nerbonne) Coyote*Universal
- Little Star Sarah Legault (iskwē) iskwē music*The Orchard
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Battle Lines Bob Moses Domino*Outside Music
- Memory Emotion Electric Youth Last Gang*Warner/eOne
- Dawn Chorus Jacques Greene Arts & Crafts*Universal
- A Beat Tape For Your Friends Keys N Krates Odd Soul*AWAL
- Beyond The Senses REZZ Rezz Music*AWAL
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Evolution Kobra And The Lotus Napalm*The Orchard
- Martyr Lindsay Schoolcraft Cyper Proxy*Independent
- Through A Wall Single Mothers Dine Alone*The Orchard
- Play to Win Striker Independent
- Orphans The Agonist Rodeostar*The Orchard
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Shine A Light Bryan Adams Universal
- Unplugged Vol. 1 Lauren Spencer-Smith Independent
- Both Sides Marc Jordan Linus*IDLA
- Melt Nuela Charles Independent
- Empower Renée Lamoureux Independent
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA)
- General Anxiety Disorder Adam Christie Adam Christie*Independent
- Straight White Fail Jarrett Campbell Cottage Comedy
- The Abyss Stares Back Monty Scott Comedy*IDLA
- Lil Bit of Buddle Sophie Buddle Independent
- I’m Not Well Steph Tolev Comedy*Fontana North