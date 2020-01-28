Rage Against The Machine Joins The Lineup For Boston Calling

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Boston Calling Music Festival announced the addition of the recently reunited rock legends Rage Against The Machine to the lineup of the 2020 edition of the festival.

RATM joins a rock-heavy lineup that already includes headliners Foo Fighters, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well The 1975, Brittany Howard, The Struts, Run The Jewels and numerous others.

In all, the festival will feature five stages of music along with more than 60 bands. In addition, the fest will also feature a selection of comedy performers, including Alingon Mitra, Will Smalley, Sam Ike, Emily Ruskowski, and Shawn Carter among others.

This year, local and regional acts include Dinosaur Jr., Boston based hip-hop rising star Cliff Notez, rock band PVRIS from Lowell, MA, Boston rock group The Sheila Divine, and industrial hip-hop crew Camp Blood, also of Boston.

For 2020, Boston Calling is expanding its VIP options, with the addition of a new VIP lounge, sponsored by Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort. Festival organizers promise improved viewing areas for VIP guests, including a new two-floor VIP area overlooking the Bai Red Stage and the Green stage, and an expanded viewing deck within Platinum where food prepared by noted local chefs will be available.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA.