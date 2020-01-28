Shakira, Jennifer Lopez
Shakira Partners With Live Nation To Bring Pop Up Merch Shops To Miami For Super Bowl Weekend

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) –Grammy Award-winning Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira is the latest artist to experiment with popup stores as a way to move merch.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ announced that she will leverage her trip to Miami where she will play in the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV to also debut a pop-up store to sell branded football-themed merch, including limited release hats, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and t-shirts.

The pop-up events, produced in partnership with Live Nation Merchandise, will take place on Friday and Saturday in the Wynwood Arts District in Miami.

Shakira will co-headline the halftime show at the NFL’s big game on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium. The performance will be broadcast by Fox.

