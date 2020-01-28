Corrosion Of Conformity Drummer Reed Mullin Dead At 53

(CelebrityAccess) — Reed Mullin, the drummer and a founding member of the metal band Corrosion of Conformity has died. He was 53.

Mullin’s death was announced by his bandmates via social media: “It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment…” the remaining members of the band said via social media.

Reed, along with guitarist Woody Weatherman and bassist Mike Dean formed Corrosion of Conformity in 1982 and he performed and recorded with the group for almost two decades before stepping away in 2001 after suffering a back injury.

Following his departure from the group, he was involved in several other groups, including Man Will Destroy and Brown but failed to achieve the same level of success.

In 2010, he rejoined Corrosion and continued to perform with the band until his passing.

In 2014, Mullin teamed up with a selection of rock royalty, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Lamb of God’st Randy Blythe,Stone Sour and Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker, former Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri, as well as COC bandmate Mike Dean and My Ruin guitarist Mick Murphy to form the hardcore punk supergroup Teenage Time Killers.

While a cause of death for Mullin was not disclosed, he had been suffering from health issues, including a seizure in 2016 that prompted him to miss performances with the band.

John Green, a drummer from Manchester who previously worked as a roadie with the band, will step in for Mullin.