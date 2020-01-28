Spotify Releases New Game Plan Episodes: Tour Planning, Road Life, Social Media, Digital Campaigns Strategy

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has released four new episodes of The Game Plan, the streamer’s ongoing video series on how to navigate the new music industry.

Two new episodes focus on touring and feature A$AP Ferg, Tei Shi, Japanese Breakfast, and Trippie Redd, as well as tour managers, agents, and label managers like Nasa Hadizadeh from Cult Records and Jess Page from Mom + Pop Music sharing best practices.

The other two new installments of The Game Plan look at how to build a social media campaign, as well as how to use Spotify data to amplify digital campaigns. Conan Gray, TOKiMONSTA, and Color Theory stopped by to offer their own insights alongside digital marketing experts.