Bayou Country Superfest Goes On Indefinite Hiatus

BATON ROUGE (CelebrityAccess) — After battling declining attendance in recent years, the organizers of the Bayou Country Superfest announced that the festival is going on an “indefinite hiatus.”

“After 10 years of bringing the best in country music to Louisiana, Bayou County Superfest will be on hiatus until further notice.

“We thank the thousands of fans from all over the country who came to Baton Rouge and New Orleans for the party, and all of the event sponsors who helped make the festival a Memorial Day Weekend tradition for the past decade.”

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the festival saw an attendance of just 50,000 in 2019, down sharply from the more than 100,000 fans who turned out for the event in 2016.

The festival, which debuted in Baton Rouge in 2010, saw its peak attendance in 2014 when more than 135,000 fans turned out for the event. In 2017, the festival left Baton Rouge for new digs at the Mercedes Benz Superdome but returned to Tiger Stadium LSU in Baton Rouge last year for the 10th anniversary of the event.

In 2019, the festival’s lineup featured Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay and Cassadee Pope, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Parish County Line among others.

Superfest was produced by a subsidiary of Quint Davis’ Festival Productions Inc.-New Orleans, as well as AEG Presents and the Messina Touring Group.