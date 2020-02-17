Sir Elton Cuts A Show Short After Losing His Voice

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — An emotional Sir Elton John was forced to cut a concert in New Zealand after he lost his voice.

Video clips of the moment, captured by fans, show John breaking down in tears as he explained as the crowd applauded him after he hoarsely explained he would be unable to continue due to a bout of walking pneumonia.

A seemingly unsteady John was then assisted off stage while the audience provided a standing ovation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He later took to Instagram to provide a more detailed explanation, writing: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

Tour promoter Chugg Entertainment issued a statement that said John was resting and was expected to make a full recovery but said that a concert planned for Auckland on Tuesday would be pushed back by a day to provide John with more time to mend.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” the promoters said in their statement.

Elton is currently on the road with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is billed as his farewell run. He’s lined up for a second performance on Auckland on Thursday, followed by seven more shows in Australia.