Agent Jerry Lima To Madison House

SALINAS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Madison House announced the addition of veteran agent Jerry Lima to the team.

Lima joins Madison House along with his roster, which includes 10,000 Maniacs, Camper Van Beethoven, The California Honeydrops, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Cracker, Daniel Rodriguez, The Dead Milkmen, and Survivor Band.

Prior to joining Madison House, Lima was a longtime agent at Monterey International.

“One of my first interactions as an agent was packaging an artist together with Jesse Aratow at Madison House. In following Madison House over the years, it’s been amazing how much they’ve expanded and how creative they have been,” Lima said of his new gig.

David Lowery of Cracker/Camper Van Beethoven, added: “Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven are excited to join Madison House as they share our values and the desire to do live music the right way: Fans and bands first!”