DJ & Producer Andrew Weatherall Dead At 56

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering English DJ, producer, and remixer Andrew Weatherall, who rose to fame in the early days of the British Acid House era, has died. He was 56.

According to a statement from his label, Weatherall died from a pulmonary embolism. The statement said that he was in the hospital undergoing care for a blood clot, but died after it reached his heart.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts,” the statement said.

Weatherall started his career in the music industry as a freelance journalist writing under the pen name Audrey Witherspoon but changed directions after meeting the noted DJ and producer Danny Danny Rampling and became a regular DJ at the club night Shoom.

He scored early hits with a series of remixes that included Hallelujah for the Happy Mondays with Paul Oakenfold, as well as New Order’s “World In Motion” and Primal Scream’s “I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have.”

In 1992, he partnered with Jagz Kooner and Gary Burns to found the experimental techno trio Sabres of Paradise and staged a series of ‘Sabresonic’ raves.

Weatherall was also well-regarded as a producer, working with artists such as One Dove and Beth Orton, as well as remixing music by the likes of Björk, Siouxsie Sioux, the Orb, and The Future Sound of London.

In 2006, he released his debut solo EP “The Bullet Catcher’s Apprentice”, followed by his debut solo album A Pox on the Pioneers in 2009.

Information about a memorial service is forthcoming.