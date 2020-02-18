Kellye Nakahara, Actress In ‘M*A*S*H,’ Passes At 72

PASADENA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Actress and painter Kellye Nakahara, best known for her role as Nurse Kellye in the hit TV show “M*A*S*H,” passed away Sunday at the age of 72.

According to Nakahara’s family, she passed away peacefully at her Pasadena home after a short battle with cancer.

Nakahara was born in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1950.

Her other acting credits included the films “Clue” (1985), “Black Day Blue Night” (1995), and “Doctor Doolittle” (1998), as well as roles in television shows such as “Little House on the Prairie,” “Growing Pains,” “NYPD Blue,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “The Wild Thornberrys” among others

Nakahara is survived by her husband David Wallett, whom she married in 1968, and their daughter Lani and son William.