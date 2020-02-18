Ozzy Osbourne Cancels US Leg of ‘No More Tours 2’ Tour To Undergo Medical Treatment In Switzerland

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the US leg of his ‘No More Tours 2’ tour to undergo medical treatment in Switzerland.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, has been having a hell of a run. Last year, a severe bout of pneumonia compounded by injuries from a nasty fall he took inside his home forced him to cancel his remaining 2019 tour dates, while just last month he revealed that he’s been battling a form of Parkinson’s called PRKN2.

In a statement announcing the tour’s cancelation, Ozzy said: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks. I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road… Everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The previously rescheduled US leg of Ozzy’s ‘No More Tours 2’ tour was slated to kick off in May and include 17 shows.