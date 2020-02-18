Taylor Swift’s Father Safe Following Altercation With Burglar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift was recently forced to fight off a burglar inside his gated $4 million Florida penthouse, The Tampa Bay Times is reporting.

Swift reportedly found 30-year-old Terrence Hoover inside his 5,359 square foot unit, which is located on the 13th floor of Vinoy Place Towers in St. Petersburg, FL., upon returning home at around 10 p.m. on January 17th.

According to the paper, the two men fought briefly before Hoover – a known criminal who’s rap sheet reportedly includes charges for domestic violence, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment – fled the premises.

Swift was later able to pick Hoover out of a photo lineup, however, police were unable to find and arrest him until last week.

He was being held Monday on $50,000 bond.

It is unknown whether or not Hoover targetted the Swift residence.