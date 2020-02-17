Jim Halliday Named CMO At TickPick

(CelebrityAccess) — Secondary ticketing resale marketplace TickPick announced that it has hired marketing veteran Jim Halliday as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role, Halliday will oversee the company’s marketing operations, including leveraging customer data to guide feature development for the platform.

Halliday joins TickPick after a two-year stint at Plated, a national meal kit subscription service, where he also served as Chief Marketing Officer.

His prior experience also includes senior marketing roles in the retail sector such as Bed Bath & Beyond, where he helped to raise traffic to their website, and Procter & Gamble, where he started his career and served in multiple roles over 10 years with the company.

“In evaluating new professional opportunities, my unshakeable requirement is that I join a company that’s significantly differentiating itself in its industry,” Halliday said. “It was immediately apparent that TickPick brilliantly identified a no hidden fees model, which has cemented its status as one of the go-to secondary marketplaces in the ticketing industry. As a career marketer, it’s a dream scenario to get to tell event-goers that we put the customer first and the price you see is the price you pay.”