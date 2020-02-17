David Byrne To Bring ‘American Utopia’ Back To Broadway For 2020

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is bringing his critically acclaimed “American Utopia” back to Broadway for a limited seventeen-week run.

American Utopia, which combines Byrne’s music – both from the Talking Heads and as a solo artist – with a theatrical performance to create something of a rock opera, will land at New York’s Hudson Theatre starting in September.

As well, the show will be headed to the big screen with a filmed version directed by Spike Lee. A release date for the cinematic version will be announced later this year.

“It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want — dare I say need? — to see this show,” Byrne said in a statement to Vogue. “They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September.”

Byrne debuted American Utopia in 2019 to rave reviews and the show quickly sold out.

You can check out a fan-shot clip from the show’s previous run at the Hudson Theatre below: