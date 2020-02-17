R. Kelly Faces New Federal Charges That He Abused A Female Minor For Four Years

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Things just keep getting worse for the embattled R&B star R. Kelly as faces new federal charges alleging that he sexually abused an underage female for four years, starting in 1997.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the superseding indictment alleges that Kelly sexually abused the girl who is only identified as “Minor 6.”

As part of the new indictment, federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of all of the assets from Kelly’s production company Bass Productions Ltd. along with a second company owned by business manager and co-defendant, Derrel McDavid, the Tribune reported.

Kelly, McDavid, along with another former employee Milton Brown, was charged with conspiring to fix Kelly’s 2008 trial by paying off witnesses to alter stories.

“We are aware of the superseding indictment. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free,” Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg said on social media.

Kelly’s trial was originally slated to start in April, but the is likely to be delayed due to the latest indictment.

Kelly, who is currently in custody while awaiting trial, has asserted his innocence.