Jason Davis, ‘Recess’ Voice Actor, Passes At 35

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Jason Davis, best known as the voice of Mikey Blumberg in the Disney Channel animated show “Recess” (1997-2001), passed away Sunday in Los Angeles, according to his manager Scotty Gelt.

A cause of death is not yet known.

As a young actor, Davis also made appearances in TV shows including “Roseanne” and “7th Heaven,” and in the films “Rush Hour,” “Mafia!,” and “Beverly Hills Ninja.”

Having openly struggled with substance abuse, Davis later appeared on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2010. In 2018, Davis and his family founded the charity Cure Addiction Now, which provides support to individuals struggling with addictions as they make their way through the recovery process.

Davis is survived by his mother Nancy Davis Rickel and four siblings. He was 35-years-old.