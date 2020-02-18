RBC Bluesfest Announces 2020 Line-Up

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) – RBC Bluesfest has today (Feb. 18) announced its full lineup for the summer of 2020. Included on the list are previously announced acts, such as Rage Against The Machine, Jack Johnson, Vance Joy, Jade Bird, Marshmello, Lil Tecca, and the ‘Saints and Sinners Tour’ featuring Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist, and The Tea Party. New additions to the line-up include Alanis Morissette, Blink-182, Boyz II Men, The National, Daniel Caesar, Garbage and Tash Sultana among others.

“The response to the acts we announced during an early rollout in December for our Holiday sale was spectacular—and we feel confident that the talent we’re announcing today will definitely add to the buzz,” said Mark Monahan, the festival’s executive and artistic director. “I believe the strength of this year’s lineup is the depth of talent—we focussed on casting a wide net, reaching out to a broad demographic of fans—some well-known ‘flashes from the past’ and an impressive slate of international superstars, to go along with many other established and emerging acts.”

The confirmed line-up to date includes: Rage Against The Machine; Jack Johnson; Blink-182; Marshmello; Alanis Morissette; Daniel Caesar; The National; Boyz II Men; Vance Joy; Tash Sultana; Dean Lewis; Lil Tecca; King Crimson; Blue Rodeo; Billy Talent; Garbage; 6LACK; Saints and Sinners Tour (Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party); Ali Gatie; Nelly; July Talk; Dashboard Confessional; Charlotte Day Wilson; Jade Bird; Travis Tritt; Patrick Watson; Sharon Van Etten; Cash Cash; DJ Shadow; The New Pornographers; Cat Power; Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns 40; Grandson; Brandy Clark; Deltron 3030; Arrested Development; The Barr Brothers; Jeremy Dutcher; Protoje; DUCKWRTH; Nahko and Medicine For The People; Matt Maeson; Joan Osborne; Barns Courtney; Leif Vollebekk; The Cinematic Orchestra; Charlie Cunningham; The Dip; Wishbone Ash; Ezra Furman; Durand Jones & The Indications; Haviah Mighty; Southern Avenue; Jontavious Willis; Ocean Alley; The Turbans; NOBRO; Vanessa Collier; Crown Lands; Crystal Shawanda; Fémina; Lloyd Spiegel; Marco Benevento; Michelle Hopkins; Jessica Mitchell; The Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue; Albert Castiglia; Mike Zito; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; The Texas Horns; Johnny Shay; Red Young; Alanna Sterling; Amanda Lowe; Angelique Francis Band; Big Zee; Braden Foulkes; Étoile Noire; FRASE; Gavin McLeod; Gentlemen of the Woods; Jessica Pearson and the East Wind; JT Soul; Kimberly Sunstrum; Lia Kloud; Lora Bidner; Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam; Mack & Ben; Mischa; Miss Emily; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Renée Landry; Sly High; Sophia Radisch; The Commotions; Tony D Band – Blues Revue Hosts July 10, 11 and 12; and The Split – Blues Revue Hosts July 16, 17 and 18.

RBC Bluesfest is slated to take place July 9 to 19 at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Canada.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. See www.ottawabluesfest.ca for more details.