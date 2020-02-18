Korn And Faith No More Announce Co-Headline North American Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy award-winning band Korn and platinum-selling band Faith No More have today (Feb. 18) announced a co-headlining North American summer tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 26-city outing will kick off August 7th in Denver, CO and make stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Dallas, Brooklyn, Toronto and more, before wrapping up with a performance at St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 17th.

The tour will also feature special guests Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, and ’68 on select dates.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18th at 12:00 PM local time until Thursday, February 20th at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Korn and Faith No More North American Summer Tour Dates:

8/7 – 8/27: with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

8/29 – 9/17: with Helmet & ‘68

8/7/2020 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

8/9/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/11/2020 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/13/2020 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/14/2020 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/19/2020 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/21/2020 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22/2020 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23/2020 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25/2020 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/27/2020 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/29/2020 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/30/2020 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/1/2020 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/2/2020 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/5/2020 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

9/6/2020 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/9/2020 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/10/2020 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12/2020 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/13/2020 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/15/2020 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/17/2020 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre