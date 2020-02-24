Judas Priest Hitting The Road In North America

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legends Judas Priest announced they are marking their 50th anniversary with a tour of North America.

JP’s Canadian and U.S. run kicks off on September 9th at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD and runs through October 17th when the band performs a final show at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ anniversary celebration stage show spectacular,” the band said in a statement.

The tour will see Judas Priest performing a selection of fan-faves from their repertoire, with Sabaton joining the run as support.

Performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once-in-a-metal-lifetime event.”

The full list of announced North American dates

Sep. 09 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor

Sep. 11 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum

Sep. 12 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Casino Arena

Sep. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Sep. 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sep. 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 18 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest

Sep. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sep. 23 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sep. 24 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Sep. 26 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Sep. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sep. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

Sep. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Oct. 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 05 – Austin, TX – HEB Center

Oct. 06 – San Antonio, TX -Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Resort and Casino

Oct. 09 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood