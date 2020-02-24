Judas Priest Hitting The Road In North America

(CelebrityAccess) — Heavy metal legends Judas Priest announced they are marking their 50th anniversary with a tour of North America.
JP’s Canadian and U.S. run kicks off on September 9th at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD and runs through October 17th when the band performs a final show at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our ’50 Heavy Metal Years’ anniversary celebration stage show spectacular,” the band said in a statement.
The tour will see Judas Priest performing a selection of fan-faves from their repertoire, with Sabaton joining the run as support.
Performing a blistering cross-section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once-in-a-metal-lifetime event.”
The full list of announced North American dates
Sep. 09 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor
Sep. 11 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum
Sep. 12 – Ledyard, CT – Foxwoods Casino Arena
Sep. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
Sep. 15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sep. 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 18 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest
Sep. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Sep. 23 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Sep. 24 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Sep. 26 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
Sep. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sep. 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
Sep. 30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Oct. 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 – Dallas, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 05 – Austin, TX – HEB Center
Oct. 06 – San Antonio, TX -Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 08 – Albuquerque, NM – Resort and Casino
Oct. 09 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater
Oct. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood