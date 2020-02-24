TEG Acquires Van Egmond Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian live events producer Van Egmond Group is the latest company to join TEG.

As part of the acquisition, VEG has been rebranded as TEG Van Egmond and will become an integrated component of TEG’s existing entertainment division, the company said.

Overseen by Garry Van Egmond and Christo Van Egmond, Van Egmond Group has more than 4 decades of experience in bringing concerts and other live events to Australia. Past tours include runs by Dire Straits, Riverdance, and AC/DC.

“Garry has sold well in excess of 30 million tickets across contemporary concerts and theatre productions in the Australasian marketplace and we are delighted to have him and Christo on board as part of the TEG family,” TEG said in a statement.

“We have seen TEG’s phenomenal growth over the last few years under Geoff’s leadership and we are very excited about joining TEG and look forward to delivering some big tours and events under TEG Van Egmond. TEG Van Egmond will be active in both North America and UK/Europe for top tier touring opportunities for Australia and South East Asia,” added Garry Van Egmond.

Cindy Wilson, whose previous experience includes a role as Managing Director of BASE Entertainment, will represent TEG Van Egmond in North America.