Mikaela Duhs Promoted To Junior Account Exec At Shore Fire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations company Shore Fire Media on Thursday announced the promotion of Mikaela Duhs to Junior Account Executive.

Duhs most recently served as Publicity Coordinator, contributing her efforts to campaigns for Nick Waterhouse, Masego, Berhana, Art Students League of New York, Joseph, PREP, Cam O’bi and more.

A native of San Francisco, Duhs joined Shore Fire in 2018 after graduating from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in journalism.

She currently resides in New York.

“Mikaela is a rising star and we’ve loved watching her grow at Shore Fire. She brings grit, curiosity, and enthusiasm to each of her projects,” says Senior Vice President Rebecca Shapiro.

