Taylor Swift Crossdresses For New Video

(CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift surprised her fans with a new video that highlights the perceived double standards for men and women in the world of modern business.

The video starts off with an ‘alpha’ male business executive dominating his workplace environment with enough Sturm und Drang to make the Wolf of Wall Street proud.

However, the video quickly takes an abrupt turn when it is revealed that the man is actually Swift herself, kitted out with extensive prosthetics and makeup to look the part.

The video calls out the numerous behaviors that, while bringing a man acclaim in the business world, might prompt criticism for women in similar roles.

The video ends with the executive walking off of a set to ask a female director, who was also cheekily played by Swift, how the shoot went.